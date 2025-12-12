Left Menu

Telangana CM to Play Friendly Match with Messi Amid Political Controversy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to play a friendly football match with Lionel Messi on December 13. Preparations for the event, part of Messi's 'GOAT Tour to India 2025', are underway, sparking both excitement and political debate over the use of public funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:15 IST
Telangana CM to Play Friendly Match with Messi Amid Political Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is preparing to face football legend Lionel Messi in a friendly match on December 13. The event is part of Messi's 'GOAT Tour to India 2025', and excitement is soaring in Hyderabad.

Keeping in shape for the upcoming match, Reddy recently played a practice match with Woxsen University students. Telangana's security forces are ensuring comprehensive plans are laid out for the large-scale event, which will be held at the RGI Cricket Stadium accommodating 39,000 spectators.

However, not everyone shares the enthusiasm. BJP leader A Maheshwar Reddy voiced concerns over alleged misuse of public funds for the match, demanding answers from the CM about the tangible benefits to Telangana. The political tension adds a complex layer to the highly anticipated sporting event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025