Telangana CM to Play Friendly Match with Messi Amid Political Controversy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is preparing to face football legend Lionel Messi in a friendly match on December 13. The event is part of Messi's 'GOAT Tour to India 2025', and excitement is soaring in Hyderabad.

Keeping in shape for the upcoming match, Reddy recently played a practice match with Woxsen University students. Telangana's security forces are ensuring comprehensive plans are laid out for the large-scale event, which will be held at the RGI Cricket Stadium accommodating 39,000 spectators.

However, not everyone shares the enthusiasm. BJP leader A Maheshwar Reddy voiced concerns over alleged misuse of public funds for the match, demanding answers from the CM about the tangible benefits to Telangana. The political tension adds a complex layer to the highly anticipated sporting event.

(With inputs from agencies.)