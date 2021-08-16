Left Menu

Niraputhari celebrated at Padmanabha Swamy temple

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:46 IST
Niraputhari celebrated at Padmanabha Swamy temple
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Niraputhari ritual, marking the beginning of the harvest season, was celebrated at the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here on Monday.

The ritual began at 5.55 am and ended at 6.30am, according to a statement issued by the temple authorities.

The newly-harvested paddy spikes were taken to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in a procession from a mandapam on the banks of the Padmatheertham pond.

After the poojas, the paddy spikes were distributed among devotees as prasadam.

The executive officer of the temple visited Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the poojas and gave him a few paddy spikes, the statement said.

Rituals of the annual Niraputhari festival were held at temples across the state including the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021