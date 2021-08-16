Niraputhari celebrated at Padmanabha Swamy temple

The Niraputhari ritual, marking the beginning of the harvest season, was celebrated at the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here on Monday.

The ritual began at 5.55 am and ended at 6.30am, according to a statement issued by the temple authorities.

The newly-harvested paddy spikes were taken to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in a procession from a mandapam on the banks of the Padmatheertham pond.

After the poojas, the paddy spikes were distributed among devotees as prasadam.

The executive officer of the temple visited Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the poojas and gave him a few paddy spikes, the statement said.

Rituals of the annual Niraputhari festival were held at temples across the state including the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, officials said.

