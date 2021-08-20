Left Menu

Aotearoa NZ provides $3 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

These organisations are providing life-saving humanitarian support for crisis-affected communities in Afghanistan, and those seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 20-08-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 10:29 IST
Aotearoa NZ provides $3 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
“The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire, with millions in need of assistance and hundreds of thousands displaced by the recent conflict – 80% of whom are reported to be women and girls,” said Nanaia Mahuta. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHCRAfg)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Aotearoa New Zealand is providing $3 million in humanitarian assistance to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

These organisations are providing life-saving humanitarian support for crisis-affected communities in Afghanistan, and those seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

"The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire, with millions in need of assistance and hundreds of thousands displaced by the recent conflict – 80% of whom are reported to be women and girls," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"In Afghanistan, the Red Cross is currently focusing on protection of civilians and provision of essential services including emergency health care, water and sanitation.

"The UN Refugee Agency is providing a range of protection and assistance support to internally displaced Afghans. It is also supporting Afghan refugees in neighbouring countries.

"It is vital that humanitarian agencies are allowed access to affected populations.

"Aotearoa New Zealand also calls on all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect aid workers and civilians from harm, and support the right to freedom of movement.

"We also call on those in positions of power to ensure the rights and freedoms of women and girls are protected as this humanitarian crisis deteriorates," said Nanaia Mahuta.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021