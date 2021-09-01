UP schools reopen for classes 1 to 5 with strict COVID-19 protocols

As the number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is now under control, the state government on Wednesday allowed the reopening of primary school from today with all the guidelines in place. In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the district, the Uttar Pradesh administration has allowed physical classes in schools for students for classes 1 to 5.

Speaking to ANI, the school principal from Kanpur said: "We are following all the COVID guidelines given by Govt. We haven't received a great response from parents but our priority is children's safety." "We see a lot of enthusiasm in students to attend physical classes after a long time," said Principal Deepali Gautam, another Lucknow school principal.

Dr Yogesh Tiwari, Director Bal Bharti School, Prayagraj said that they are following all the COVID-19 guidelines given by the state government and they are only allowing those students who are coming with a consent letter from their parents. Students have been asked not to share their tiffin and water with other students. Two children are allowed to sit together in the class. Prayer was done in the classroom itself and in a day only 50 per cent of students will be called.

"I'm feeling happy to be able to come back to the school," says Anshika Yadav, a student in Kanpur. Palak, a student in Prayagraj said: "We were not able to study properly during online classes because of the network issue. In offline classes, if we don't get the lecture we can ask again and again from the teachers and teachers. They themselves get to know if we are getting the lecture or not."

A class four student from Varanasi said that he is feeling very happy after being back at school. Mohammad Jishan, another student said that his school is following all the COVID-19 guidelines while adding that offline classes have more benefits than online classes. "We can interact easily with teachers in online classes and it is easy for us to clear doubts in physical classes," he added.

While the students were happy coming back to school after a long time while the parents of the students were concerned over the implementation of COVID protocols. "The opening of school is important for our children but I hope they follow the COVID-19 protocols. If the cases start to rise the government should immediately close the school. The administration should also see if the schools are following the guidelines or not," Anurag, a parent of a student said.

Aziz Ahmed, another parent of the student said that if the COVID-19 protocols are followed properly then the chances are less than the students will get infected. The schools should follow social distancing. As per the state government guidelines, attendance in schools is not compulsory. However, it has asked parents for a written consent to be submitted, mentioning their permission of sending children to school.

Schools in Uttar Pradesh had already opened for classes 9-12 from August 16, 2021, and for Classes 6 to 8 for studies from August 23. However, attendance for students has not been made compulsory. (ANI)

