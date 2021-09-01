One injured in roof collapse in Maharashtra's Kalwa
The roof of a house collapsed in Kalwa's Gholai Nagar near Thane due to a landslide on Wednesday and an eight-year-old girl sustained a minor injury.
- Country:
- India
The roof of a house collapsed in Kalwa's Gholai Nagar near Thane due to a landslide on Wednesday and an eight-year-old girl sustained a minor injury. The incident happened at Jeevan Deep Chawl in Gholai Nagar, Kalwa (East) at 3 am on Wednesday.
Officials of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) are present at the spot. On August 7, a similar incident was reported at the same place when six houses at Ma Kali chawl were swept away due to the landslide. At that time also, no casualties were reported. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chemical tanker overturned in Maharashtra's Thane, no casualty reported
ED issues fresh summons to ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before it in on Wednesday in money laundering case:Officials.
ED issues fresh summons to ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case
Maharashtra: 80 pc samples for genome sequencing test positive for Delta variant
Flipkart adds four fulfilment and sortation centres in Maharashtra