Atlas Copco Introduces 'Pneumatech' in India

Atlas Copco - a leader in compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, pumps, power tools, and assembly systems, announced the introduction of its brand - Pneumatech in India on the successful completion of the brand's 55 years of global operations. Pneumatech is a leading compressed air treatment and gas generation equipment manufacturer, under the Atlas Copco Group with a presence across the globe. Besides having a global reach in terms of sales and customer service and support, it has a global approach to manufacturing, with 15+ customer centers and 6 manufacturing facilities across the globe.

Products and services under Pneumatech are designed to meet the effective demand for energy efficiency while keeping the environment in mind. The biggest environmental impact comes from a reduction in the carbon footprint that comes with products from Pneumatech. Every project for a new product also sets a target to reduce the product's carbon impact. Pneumatech will enable the customers in the Indian market to optimize the energy consumption from the compressed air system. In addition, it improves the lifespan of the compressed air equipment and lowers the overall consumption of energy along with the reduction in carbon footprint. Andy Prabhakar, General Manager, Brand Portfolio at Atlas Copco said "At Atlas Copco, we are committed to providing energy-efficient solutions to our customers. And, by introducing Pneumatech in the Indian market, we will be able to empower our customers to achieve sustainable productivity and increased profitability. Through the introduction of Pneumatech, we, with our innovation and technologically advanced products, will pave a way for the best in class products with application-centric solutions to our customers in the compressed air treatment world." Pneumatech's innovative products and solutions provide clean, dry air and gas to general industries as well as automotive, textile, power generation, oil & gas, food &beverage, and electronics.

About Atlas Copco Group Great ideas accelerate innovation. At Atlas Copco, we have been turning industrial ideas into business-critical benefits since 1873. By listening to our customers and knowing their needs, we deliver value and innovate with the future in mind. Atlas Copco is based in Stockholm, Sweden with customers in more than 180 countries and about 37,000 employees. Revenues of BSEK 95/ 9 BEUR in 2021.

Atlas Copco (India) Ltd.

Started operations in 1960, and has offices across India, the registered office being at Pune. Atlas Copco (India) Ltd. had over 3,000 employees and revenues of about INR 3000 CR as of 31st March 2020.

