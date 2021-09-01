Left Menu

Social Development withdraws green paper on social security reforms

The department said it expects to release the paper “as soon as these issues have been addressed". 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-09-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 16:01 IST
In a statement on Wednesday, the department said the decision to withdraw the Green Paper, which was Gazetted on 18 August 2021 in the Government Gazette, is to provide better clarity on some of the matters entailed in the paper. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)
The Department of Social Development has withdrawn the Green Paper on Comprehensive Social Security and Retirement Reforms.

In a statement on Wednesday, the department said the decision to withdraw the Green Paper, which was Gazetted on 18 August 2021 in the Government Gazette, is to provide better clarity on some of the matters entailed in the paper.

"Since its publication, there has been widespread commentary on the key recommendations entailed in the Green Paper. Some of the technical aspects of the proposals were not well understood and many have misrepresented the proposals, particularly on the National Social Security Fund.

"It has become apparent that some of these areas need further clarification to avoid any further confusion. By virtue of this being a discussion paper, the department is pleased by the level of public discourse on this subject matter, as it reinforces the fact that society should be involved in the policymaking space," the department said.

The department said it expects to release the paper "as soon as these issues have been addressed".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

