IEX logs all time high trade volume of 9538MU in August

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has recorded an all-time high monthly trade of 9,538 million units (MU) in August which is 74 per cent higher compared to the same month last year.

''The electricity market at the Indian Energy Exchange achieved a new milestone with a record all time high monthly volume of 9,538 MU achieving 74 per cent YoY (year on year) growth in August 2021,'' an IEX statement said.

While growth in the economic and industrial activities led to an increase in demand for power, the supply side constraints such as high cost of imported coal and LNG as well as lower wind power generation led to the increase in the electricity prices discovered on the Exchange, the IEX stated.

The day-ahead market traded 6,649 MU volume during the month with average price of electricity at Rs 5.06 per unit. The market saw 48 per cent YoY growth.

The term-ahead market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 617 MU during the month recorded 401 per cent YoY growth.

The real-time electricity market continued to see exceptional performance with the monthly volumes of 1859 MU seeing a significant 116 per cent YoY growth. The average monthly price of the market was Rs 4.64 per unit.

On 21 August, the Green Market segment completed one year and achieved a cumulative volume of 2867 MU since commencement on 21 August 2020.

During the month, the green market segment traded 412.94 MU volume comprising 146.85 MU under the solar segment and 266.09 MU under the non-solar segment.

The market saw Rs 3.56 per unit as the average price in solar and Rs 4.85 per unit in non-solar segments with overall average price being Rs 4.21 per unit.

There were 43 market participants during the month which included distribution utilities from West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Punjab, DNH, Daman & Diu, Assam and Tamil Nadu among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)