BRICS Film Technology symposium ideal platform to celebrate multicultural diversity of people: Thakur

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, today said that India is a pivotal power in Asia and as members of the BRICS consortium, we would like to play a crucial role to strengthen ties between the member countries.

"Organising the first-ever BRICS Film Technology Symposium is a step in this direction to bring the people from all member states together. Through the medium of films, art and culture we have also open avenues for cooperation which will be supporting development and growth in the film business," he added.

Addressing the virtual inaugural of 'BRICS Film Technology Symposium', organized by FICCI, jointly with the Ministry of I&B and FTII, the Minister said, "India takes pride in organising first-ever BRICS Film Technology Symposium as a part of the special event planned in the run-up to BRICS summit to be held in India."

Under the chairmanship of India, we aim to promote institution building to further deepen, sustain and institutionalise BRICS cooperation, he added. "It is important to win the hearts and minds of the people from all BRICS nations and a film symposium is an event which brings together one and all through the medium of cinema technology. The idea of celebrating excellence in film technology by the BRICS nation in India was mooted by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India during 11th BRICS summit held in Brazil," he noted.

"The focus of the BRICS Film Technology symposium is to acknowledge the service sector and technicians working for the film industry and by the end of two days I am sure the symposium will create opportunities for the working professionals in the field of film technology of all BRICS nations to explore the world of cinema with a new perspective and vision". Hon'ble Minister added.

Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Government of India said that this symposium is an ideal platform to celebrate the multicultural diversity of people across the globe. The symposium intends to form partnerships and provide a platform for technological companies and organizations promoting films and bring the film community together for better communication, cooperation and collaboration.

"BRICS countries are significant players in the field of VFX animation, computer-generated imagery and media outsourcing. There is a great potential for collaborating with each other to enhance the technology in film production and cinematic experiences for the world of entertainment. The BRICS Film Festival which we will be organising along with the 52nd International Film Festival of India will provide us with another opportunity to interact and share the best of our Cinemas," added Shri Chandra.

Mr Mario Frias, Special Secretary for Culture, Federal Government of Brazil said that it is important that we keep working to promote the cooperation of the BRICS members helping the cultural sector doing the recovery. "These actions will help to mitigate the fact that restrictive measures have had on the cultural economy. The relevance of audio-visual cooperation between BRICS countries is one of the possibilities of market exploration and cultural diffusion," he added.

Ms Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Government of India delivered the vote of thanks and Mr Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General, FICCI moderated the session.

The event is spread over two days with sessions conducted by eminent speakers from all the BRICS countries. A virtual exhibition is being held as well.

Ten stalls for the virtual exhibition are also being set up, including participation from South Africa, China and Russia. The details are as follows.

Areana Animation Perinthalmanna, India

DINDIWOOD MEDIA ENTERTAINME, India

Toonz Animation, India

O2 Films, Russia

Mad Road Post, Russia

VR Films Ltd, India

24 Frames, Hongkong

Cube Cinema, India

Africa Animation Studio, South Africa

Eeksaurus Studios, India

(With Inputs from PIB)