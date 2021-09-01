Left Menu

Union minister Prahlad Patel holds review meeting of J-K Jal Shakti dept

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:08 IST
Union minister Prahlad Patel holds review meeting of J-K Jal Shakti dept
Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday held a review meeting of the Jal Shakti department of Jammu and Kashmir here.

Mission Director Syed Abid Rasheed Shah informed the Union minister about the progress made under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said.

He said Patel was informed that the union territory was being covered in two phases. Six districts are being covered under phase-I, and the rest under the second phase, the official said.

Of 172 projects allotted, work on 74 has been started in these six districts, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister said all issues and problems have been noted and will be taken up with the central government for speedy redressal.

The minister also discussed food processing industries with the officers concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

