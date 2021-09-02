Left Menu

BSF nabs Pak smuggler with over 2 kgs suspected heroin

The Border Security Force (BSF) has caught a Pakistani smuggler with two packets of suspected Heroin weighing 2.124 kgs in the Ferozepur sector in Punjab when he was trying to intrude into Indian territory through the International Border (IB).

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:34 IST
BSF nabs Pak smuggler with over 2 kg suspected heroin. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) has caught a Pakistani smuggler with two packets of suspected Heroin weighing 2.124 kgs in the Ferozepur sector in Punjab when he was trying to intrude into Indian territory through the International Border (IB). Officials in BSF find it a great achievement as it may help in finding the involvement of traffickers of the Indian side and their cross-border linkages.

The smuggler was caught on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. He was injured during an anti-narcotic operation conducted by the BSF troops and evacuated to Civil Hospital, Ferozepur. BSF said that the entire operation was carried out for five hours and the search is still in progress. "Protest is being lodged with Pak Rangers."

Giving details of its anti-narcotic operation, the BSF said, the alert troops in a coordinated manner were successful in nabbing the smuggler, who intruded through the IB and was injured. "Injured Pak smuggler has been evacuated to Civil Hospital, Ferozepur. Initial searches have led to the seizure of two packets of suspected Heroin (Total weight - 2.124 Kg)," mentioned a BSF statement. It further read, "The nabbing of the intruder from Pakistan side is a great achievement and will be very useful in finding the involvement of traffickers of the Indian side and their cross-border linkages."

BSF officials attributed it to a well planned and coordinated effort of the paramilitary force against drug traffickers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

