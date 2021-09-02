Left Menu

Vegetable rates

02-09-2021
  • Country:
  • India

Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 600-4000, Brinjal 200-2000, Tomato 166-1900, Bitter Gourd 400-2400, Bottle Gourd 200-2000, Ash Gourd 800-2000, Green Chilly 400-3000, Banana green 1000-4000, Beans 800-4800, Green Ginger 500-3600, Carrot 1000-5500, Cabbage 100-3000, Ladies Finger 500-2082, Snakeguard 300-2300, Beetroot 400-2200, Cucumber 350-3000, Ridge Gourd 600-2200, Radish 200-2000, Capsicum 500-2800, Drumstick 1500-5000, Sweet Pumpkin 100-1400, Knoll Khol 800-2400, Lime 400-4500.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

