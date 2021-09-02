Bengal Cabinet decides to frame policies on ethanol, data processing

The West Bengal Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to proposals for framing policies relating to production of ethanol from broken rice and data processing, Commerce and Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday said a policy will be framed on producing ethanol using broken rice. ''Today the Cabinet approved proposals to frame policies on ethanol production and data processing. Extensive guidelines will be prepared in the coming days. The ethanol policy will help farmers in their economy and it will attract more investments in the state,'' Chatterjee told reporters. After the Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister, Chatterjee said several organisations have requested the state to come out with a policy regarding data processing and hence the decision to frame one was made.

The Cabinet also decided to take steps to encourage engineering and foundry industry in the state, he said.

Ethanol will be used as bio-fuel and many investors will come for this. It has the potential to provide 48,000 jobs involving an investment of Rs 15,000 crore, Banerjee had said on Wednesday at Panagarh while laying the foundation stone of a poly film factory there.

Chatterjee said the newly formed West Bengal Industrial Promotion Board, headed by the chief minister, will be meeting for the first time on September 15.

The Board was set up aiming at facilitating investments in the state, he added.

