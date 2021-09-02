Scoreboard

England 1st Innings: Rory Burns b Bumrah 5 Haseeb Hameed c Pant b Bumrah 0 Dawid Malan batting 26 Joe Root (c) b Umesh 21 Craig Overton batting 1 Extras 0 Total (3 wickets, 17 overs) 53 Fall of wickets 5-1, 6-2, 52-3 Bowlers: Umesh Yadav 6-1-15-1, Jasprit Bumrah 6-2-15-2, Shardul Thakur 3-1-11-0, Mohammed Siraj 2-0-12-0.

