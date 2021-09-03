Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi praises Avani Lekhara for bringing home Bronze medal

As the Tokyo Paralympics event continues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Indian shooter Avani Lekhara for bringing a Bronze medal for the country. The Prime minister felt elated by the stupendous performance of Lekhara at the sporting event.

"More glory at the Tokyo #Paralympics. Elated by the stupendous performance of @AvaniLekhara. Congratulations to her on bringing home the Bronze medal. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. #Praise4Para," the Prime Minister tweeted. With this medal, India has clinched 12 medals so far at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics event. Earlier today, Indian athlete Praveen Kumar bagged a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday won a bronze medal in the R8 women's 50m rifle 3P SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. This is Avani's second medal in the ongoing Paralympics as she had won gold earlier this week.Avani was at the fourth position at the end of the kneeling round with a score of 149.5 points.

The 19-year-old Indian athlete slipped into the sixth position following the conclusion of the prone round. After shot 30, Avani had 303.4 points. Avani then moved to fifth position as she started the elimination round on a high. Continuing her good run, the Indian athlete then moved to fourth position at the end of two series in the standing position. (ANI)

