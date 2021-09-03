Left Menu

President Kovind, Vice President Naidu congratulate Avani Lekhara for becoming 1st woman to win 2 medals at Tokyo Paralympics

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated Avani Lekhara for becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 13:31 IST
President Kovind, Vice President Naidu congratulate Avani Lekhara for becoming 1st woman to win 2 medals at Tokyo Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics medallist Avani Lekhara (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated Avani Lekhara for becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The President praised Lekhara for an outstanding feat at such a young age and lauded her consistency and commitment to succeed.

"Congratulations to Avani Lekhara for winning the bronze and becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals at #Paralympics. This is an outstanding feat at such a young age. Your consistency & commitment to succeed are an inspiration for all. Best wishes for future endeavours," the President said in a tweet. The Vice President of India also praised Lekhara for her exemplary performances that reflect her hard work and determination.

"Avani Lekhara does it again! Many congratulations to her on bagging a #Bronze medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 event at Tokyo #Paralympics 2020. Her exemplary performances reflect her hard work and determination. My best wishes for her bright future. #AvaniLekhara," tweeted the Vice President. With this medal, India's total medal tally has risen to 12. Earlier today, Indian athlete Praveen Kumar bagged a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday won a bronze medal in the R8 women's 50m rifle 3P SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. This is Avani's second medal in the ongoing Paralympics as she had won gold earlier this week. Avani was at the fourth position at the end of the kneeling round with a score of 149.5 points.The 19-year-old Indian athlete slipped into the sixth position following the conclusion of the prone round. After shot 30, Avani had 303.4 points.

Avani then moved to fifth position as she started the elimination round on a high. Continuing her good run, the Indian athlete then moved to fourth position at the end of two series in the standing position. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021