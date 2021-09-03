President Kovind, Vice President Naidu congratulate Avani Lekhara for becoming 1st woman to win 2 medals at Tokyo Paralympics

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated Avani Lekhara for becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The President praised Lekhara for an outstanding feat at such a young age and lauded her consistency and commitment to succeed.

"Congratulations to Avani Lekhara for winning the bronze and becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals at #Paralympics. This is an outstanding feat at such a young age. Your consistency & commitment to succeed are an inspiration for all. Best wishes for future endeavours," the President said in a tweet. The Vice President of India also praised Lekhara for her exemplary performances that reflect her hard work and determination.

"Avani Lekhara does it again! Many congratulations to her on bagging a #Bronze medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 event at Tokyo #Paralympics 2020. Her exemplary performances reflect her hard work and determination. My best wishes for her bright future. #AvaniLekhara," tweeted the Vice President. With this medal, India's total medal tally has risen to 12. Earlier today, Indian athlete Praveen Kumar bagged a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday won a bronze medal in the R8 women's 50m rifle 3P SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. This is Avani's second medal in the ongoing Paralympics as she had won gold earlier this week. Avani was at the fourth position at the end of the kneeling round with a score of 149.5 points.The 19-year-old Indian athlete slipped into the sixth position following the conclusion of the prone round. After shot 30, Avani had 303.4 points.

Avani then moved to fifth position as she started the elimination round on a high. Continuing her good run, the Indian athlete then moved to fourth position at the end of two series in the standing position. (ANI)

