President to join families of slain police officers at commemoration day

The commemoration will be held at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Memorial Site at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria, on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-09-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 15:52 IST
President to join families of slain police officers at commemoration day
This year’s event commemorates members of the SAPS who lost their lives in the line of duty between April 01, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
President Cyril Ramaphosa will join families of slain police officers at the annual South African Police Service Commemoration Day.

The commemoration will be held at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Memorial Site at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria, on Sunday.

This year's event commemorates members of the SAPS who lost their lives in the line of duty between April 01, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

In a statement on Friday, the Presidency said the event will be hybrid with some participants observing the commemoration virtually and a limited number of participants at the venue.

It will be streamed live on social media platforms and across the media broadcasters to enable other SAPS members and the public to follow the proceedings.

National Police Commemoration Day is observed every year to remember brave police officers who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

