Traditional flavours of Trichy to tickle taste buds of Delhiites

Be it the popular 'Meen Polichathu' (fish fry) or lip-smacking 'Eral Kal Varuval' (spicy prawns), delicacies inspired from the traditional and cultural land of Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu will delight the taste buds of Delhiites in a new food festival which started on Friday.

The 13-day gastronomic extravaganza, ''Treasures of Trichy'', at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, has on showcase South Indian recipes curated by Chef Vijayakumar, who brings alive timeless authentic flavorful spirit from his homeland – the vibrant city of Tiruchirappalli.

''With its rich cultural heritage, the food from Tiruchirappalli is full of flavours that are a mélange of delicately balanced spices on your palate. The cuisine from this region is known for its aromatic, flavorful and sometimes spicy food. ''Chef Vijayakumar, born and brought up in Trichy - brings with him a deep understanding of the use of regionally differentiated ingredients and spices which will lend an authentic taste to the festival menu,'' said chef Anurudh Khanna, multi-property executive chef for The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa.

The menu at the festival is a treat for non-vegetarian lovers and includes delicacies such as 'Kozhi Malli Peralan' (Chicken Coriander dry roast), 'Mutton Sukha' (Mutton Roast), 'Meen Polichathu' (Fish Fry), 'Eral Kal Varuval' (Spicy Prawns), 'Kozhi Varuval' (Fried Chicken Curry).

It boasts of a rich spread for the vegetarian as well with an equally elaborate list including the likes of 'Vazhaipoo Vadai' (Banana Flower & Lentil Vada), 'Urlai Roast' (Marinated Baby Potatoes Dry roasted), 'Enni Kathirikkai' (Eggplant Curry), 'Maravali Masiyal' (Tapioca Masala), 'Paal Katti Melagu' (Paneer Curry); accompanied by steaming fluffy Idlis, lemon rice along with live kal dosa counter.

''The cuisine here has been influenced by the various regimes that have ruled this area over the centuries and an amazing blend of fragrant spicy dishes has emerged from the melee. Majority of the dishes here are rice based, with this locality being known as the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu. Aside from that, coconut also plays an important role in the cuisine of Trichy,'' noted chef Khanna.

Sinful desserts like 'seviyaan payasam' and rich 'rava kesari' promise to give a befitting end to the sumptuous meal.

The feast goes off the table on September 15.

