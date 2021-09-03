Assam govt to regulate fertiliser distribution

The Assam government will allot fertilisers to different districts after assessing their requirements, based on which manufacturers will distribute, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

At a meeting with representatives of fertiliser companies, Sarma asked them to rationalise the distribution of dealerships, and set up rake points at railway stations.

The chief minister asked them to visit the sites to be identified by the state government for the development of rake points within seven days.

Representatives of several fertiliser companies, including Bhramaputra Valley Fertiliser Corp and IFFCO, were present at the meeting.

Sarma directed the Agriculture Department to develop an integrated online system to monitor the distribution of fertiliser by the companies up to the point of retailers.

He said that from now on allotment of fertiliser will be made by the government as per the requirement, which will be assessed by the District Agricultural Officers, and accordingly, the companies will distribute.

The chief minister also asked the department to hold a state-level meeting every month to sort out issues related to fertiliser distribution.

