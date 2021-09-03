Left Menu

Assam govt to regulate fertiliser distribution

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:26 IST
Assam govt to regulate fertiliser distribution
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government will allot fertilisers to different districts after assessing their requirements, based on which manufacturers will distribute, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

At a meeting with representatives of fertiliser companies, Sarma asked them to rationalise the distribution of dealerships, and set up rake points at railway stations.

The chief minister asked them to visit the sites to be identified by the state government for the development of rake points within seven days.

Representatives of several fertiliser companies, including Bhramaputra Valley Fertiliser Corp and IFFCO, were present at the meeting.

Sarma directed the Agriculture Department to develop an integrated online system to monitor the distribution of fertiliser by the companies up to the point of retailers.

He said that from now on allotment of fertiliser will be made by the government as per the requirement, which will be assessed by the District Agricultural Officers, and accordingly, the companies will distribute.

The chief minister also asked the department to hold a state-level meeting every month to sort out issues related to fertiliser distribution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021