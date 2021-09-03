India has potential to become global green hydrogen hub in near future, says Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that India has the potential to become the global hub of Green Hydrogen in near future. The minister was speaking at 'International Climate Summit 2021: Powering India's Hydrogen Eco System' today.

The theme "Powering India's Hydrogen ecosystem" is a precursor to the 26th CoP to the UN framework convention on climate change (UNFCCC) to be convened in Nov 2021 at Glasgow. Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science & Technology, while addressing the event said, "Our undivided energies should be invested to attain our aim of minimising emission and that is only possible if we adopt a proactive approach. Green hydrogen will not only enable us to reduce emissions but also help India across several verticals and align with PM Modi's vision of our nation being self-reliant."

"It's about time that we collectively work towards making India a Green Hydrogen Hub, not just for ourselves but for the bigger picture where we are considerate of the world as a whole. We have the capability and the capacity to facilitate clean hydrogen energy for the world; this is the appropriate time to get into action and create a world worth thriving in," he said. Dr Jitendra Singh also launched the National Hydrogen Portal www.greenhydrogen-India.com.

The platform will now become a one-stop information source for research, production, storage, transportation and application of hydrogen across the country. Ashwini Choubey, Minister of State for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that the need of the hour is to cater to the depleting cover and growing concerns urgently, to create a sustainable platform for clean energy.

"We intend to achieve 40 per cent of non-fossil usage by 2030, making a significant stride towards improving the current state of the country and establishing a green hydrogen ecosystem to smoothen the path to a responsible living," he said. In addition, Choubey said, "It's time to redirect our attention towards creating and sustaining an alternative source of energy and mandating it for developing and developed nations alike to take the onus to nurture the health and wellbeing of each one of us on this planet,"

Choubey released a special Knowledge Book titled "Self Reliant India - Harnessing the Power of Hydrogen,'' ICS 2021 began with a special address delivered by Tina Bru, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Government of Norway who said, "Green Hydrogen has the potential to realise low to zero-emission solutions in the transportation, industry and shipping sectors thus opening up new opportunities in these sectors. Since India is the world's third-biggest consumer and producer of energy with rapidly growing consumption in the decades to come, we commend the efforts of the Government of India launching ambitious targets for developing clean energy. A closer collaboration between Indian and Norwegian companies can definitely accelerate our steps towards a common low-emission future."

The Summit addressed climate concerns and essayed to build a dialogue for India's transition to clean energy. It also paid attention to the economic aspects of the green fuel economy to create awareness about how shifting to 'Green Hydrogen' strategies will create an ecosystem that will not only improve air quality but also significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Significantly, a session was organised on promoting Ladakh as a carbon-neutral model region. ICS 2021 was organised by the Environment Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Invest India in partnership with NITI Aayog, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, CSIR and the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India. (ANI)

