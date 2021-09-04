Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Amit Shah to allocate funds for road construction from near Kakmari BSF Camp in Murshidabad
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah for allocating funds under the Border Area Development Program (BADP) for the construction of a road from Lalkup to Kakmari BSF Camp in Murshidabad, West Bengal stating it will help in "beefing up border vigil".
"The road between Lalkup Kakmari BSP Camp (Jalangi Murshidabad District) will further help in beefing up border vigil by our security forces given the porosity of the India Bangladesh border. You are earnestly requested to allocate funds under the 'Border Area Development Program' (B.A.D.P) so as to facilitate the construction of the important and strategic road," the Congress MP wrote. "I hope you will take appropriate measures as early as may to do the needful and thus obliged," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
