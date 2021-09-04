Left Menu

Mock drill conducted at Mumbai airport today

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport conducted a simulated mock drill as per scheduled security protocols on Saturday morning.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 15:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport conducted a simulated mock drill as per scheduled security protocols on Saturday morning. The drill was held at Terminal 2 in collaboration with CSMIA's multiple stakeholders, read the tweet by the official Twitter handle of Mumbai International Airport.

"A mock drill is being conducted at Mumbai international airport. No one needs to panic," Mumbai Police confirmed. The drill was "successfully" completed at 11.48 am today. "After all successful assessments and checks, the terminal was continued to be declared safe with the drill completed at 11:48 hours," said CSMIA tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

