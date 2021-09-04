Left Menu

Intel alert issued on possible terror attack during Jewish holidays in India

Intelligence agencies have issued a country-wide terror alert ahead of the Jewish holidays in September.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 16:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Intelligence agencies have issued a country-wide terror alert ahead of the Jewish holidays in September. The alert has been conveyed to all police heads in the country for the safety and security of Jewish citizens. It clearly mentioned that Israeli citizens are on the hit list of a terror organisation.

"Jewish holiday to start on September 6 onwards as per intel input terror groups can again target Israeli citizens or Jewish sites which holds religious value," read the alert. According to an official, they have ordered Delhi Police to be on alert. Security personnel deployed at Israeli sites like the Israeli embassy, consulate staff and residences, Kosher Restaurant, Synagogues Chabad house and Jewish community centre, have been asked to be vigilant.

"We have shared the alert with various police forces across the country. And if required then the security of such establishments will be increased," added the official. On January 29, a 'low-intensity bomb' blast took place near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has re-registered the case into the matter. The case was earlier being probed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under charges of 427 of Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908, relating to the IED blast. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the case to the NIA on February 2 this year. (ANI)

