Assam CM meets Nirmala Sitharaman, Rameswar Teli

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Petroluem and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli and discussed a host of issues on Assam including the progress of central government schemes. "In New Delhi today, I along with Union Minister Sri @Rameswar_Teli called on Hon FM Smt @nsitharaman. We discussed a host of issues on Assam including the progress of Central Government Schemes. We apprised her of the State Government's work and guidance that we need from her Ministry," tweeted Sarma.

Earlier on Friday, a source informed that the Centre is set to sign a tripartite "Karbi Peace Accord" today and the agreement is expected to be signed in presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the representatives of Karbi outfits here in the national capital. The accord was signed at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the afternoon.

The accord is significant as the insurgency by Karbi -- a major ethnic community of Assam -- groups, dotted by several factions and splinters, has had a long history in Assam, marked by killings, ethnic violence, abductions and taxation since the late 1980s. It is learnt that nearly 200 Karbi militants, who were part of those 1,040 militants surrendered before the Assam government on February 25 this year, will be present during the signing of the agreement, said sources.

These surrendered militants are learnt to have arrived in Delhi and are staying at different hotels. (ANI)

