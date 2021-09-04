Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi lauds Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar for winning medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar over the phone on winning historic medals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:01 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi lauds Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar for winning medals
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar over the phone on winning historic medals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. He expressed joy that Indian athletes are excelling in different sports and that the spirit of confidence among the players is remarkable.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi took Twitter to congratulate the sportspersons for their remarkable achievements. "Pramod Bhagat has won the hearts of the entire nation. He is a Champion, whose success will motivate millions. He showed remarkable resilience and determination. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

"Overjoyed by Manoj Sarkar's wonderful performance. Congrats to him for bringing home the prestigious Bronze Medal in badminton. Wishing in the very best for the times ahead," he added. Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday.

Battling it out on Court 1, the first-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This is India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics. Further, India shuttler Manoj Sarkar won a bronze medal after defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles SL3 event here at the Yoyogi National Stadium Court 3 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. Sarkar defeated Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the bronze medal match. The entire match lasted for 47 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021