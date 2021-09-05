Left Menu

Jharkhand: Traditional doll making promotes culture, dance forms, mythology

With a view to reviving traditional handicrafts, a team in Ranchi is promoting local doll making, with a larger focus on Jharkhand's culture, dance forms and mythology.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 05-09-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 09:28 IST
A visual of the artists making dolls. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With a view to reviving traditional handicrafts, a team in Ranchi is promoting local doll making, with a larger focus on Jharkhand's culture, dance forms and mythology. Shobha Kumari, founder of Srijan Handicrafts, while speaking to ANI, said, "The aim of the initiative is to represent our culture through these dolls. This is to preserve our heritage."

"We also make dolls representing other states. The demand for our dolls is consistent, with clients from India as well as from abroad. The initiative has given much-needed confidence to women by providing them employment," she added. An artist, Phulmani Kacchap, said, "It's been ten years since I have been making the dolls. I really appreciate this initiative to preserve our culture." (ANI)

