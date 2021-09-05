Left Menu

UP CM lauds municipality workers' contribution in bringing down encephalitis cases

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, lauded the contribution of municipality employees for bringing down the cases of encephalitis in the state while speaking at a 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' event in Gorakhpur district's Shahpur.

ANI | Shahpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-09-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 13:34 IST
Visuals from the event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, lauded the contribution of municipality employees for bringing down the cases of encephalitis in the state while speaking at a 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' event in Gorakhpur district's Shahpur. Felicitating the municipality employees, UP Chief Minister thanked them for their hard work in keeping the area clean hence bringing down the cases of encephalitis. "For over 40 years, 1200-2000 children used to fall prey to encephalitis each year, until 2017," he said.

He added that encephalitis cases have now been pulled down to the minimum. "There was a disorder in the city due to the mafia havoc combined with the mosquito havoc. But today, the regions of Eastern U.P. like Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Deoria, Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar are free of such problems and writing a new story of development," he added.

The UP Chief Minister said that proper programmes will be organised on drainage, spraying, fogging and sanitisation till 12 of September. (ANI)

