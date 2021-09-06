Left Menu

Teachers hold classes on boats amid flood in Bihar's Katihar

As schools have been submerged in floodwaters in the Mahnihari area of Katihar district in Bihar, the teachers here have started holding classes on boats.

ANI | Katihar (Bihar) | Updated: 06-09-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 10:34 IST
Teachers hold classes on boats amid flood in Bihar's Katihar
A teacher taking classes on a boat in Manihari of Katihar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As schools have been submerged in floodwaters in the Mahnihari area of Katihar district in Bihar, the teachers here have started holding classes on boats. Pankaj Kumar, a teacher, told ANI, "As you can see, the whole area is submerged. We started the initiative of taking classes as we have no other option. Floodwaters are there for six months. We can not skip classes. We will continue taking classes on boats till the water remains. "

Floods and the Covid-19 pandemic have drastically affected the education of children. Amir Lal Kumar, a student, said, "We are in 10th standard, the syllabus is incomplete because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The teachers have guided us. So we are studying on the boat as there is a flood. We do not fear floodwater. After completing my studies, I want to join the Indian Army."

Earlier on September 1, The Ganga River was flowing 12 cm above the danger mark in the state capital. The tributaries of the Ganga River are also witnessing a rising trend in the water level. Earlier, on September 1, East Central Railway had suspended the rail movements between the Darbhanga and Samastipur sections.

Earlier, on August 31, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an ariel survey of the flood-affected areas of Darbhanga and said that the state government is continuously monitoring the situation in the Darbhanga district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021