80 pc of Ambala-Kotputli Greenfield Corridor completed, says Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that 80 per cent of the Ambala-Kotputli Greenfield Corridor has been completed and it is scheduled to open for the public by March next year. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said that the six lane access controlled corridor was being constructed at a record pace, with an investment of 11,000 crore.

"With an investment of 11,000 Cr, the 313 km long highway will transform the road infrastructure of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. 80 per cent of the corridor has been completed and is scheduled to open to public by March 2022," Gadkari tweeted. "Six lane access controlled Ambala-Kotputli Greenfield Corridor is being constructed at record pace," he added.

On Thursday, Gadkari said that India has about six million km of road network which is the second largest road network in the world. "The road infrastructure plays an important role in the Indian economy as 70 per cent of the goods and nearly 90 per cent of the passenger traffic uses the road network to commute. Upkeep and expansion of this network are critical not only from the supply chain perspective but also for the largest share of goods and passenger traffic that uses it," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)