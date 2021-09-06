Left Menu

Landslide-affected National Highway-5 to be reopened soon

The National Highway-5 which has been blocked due to a landslide at Jeori near Rampur in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district is likely to be reopened by Monday evening, said the National Highway Authority of India's Executive Engineer (XEN).

Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Highway-5 which has been blocked due to a landslide at Jeori near Rampur in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district is likely to be reopened by Monday evening, said the National Highway Authority of India's Executive Engineer (XEN).

Speaking to ANI, the XEN said, "The boulders had started to fall since the morning so we had already deployed the police. The road is likely to be reopened by the evening today."

Earlier in the day, the state emergency operation centre notified in a bulletin that, "No human or property loss has been reported by the Authority concerned yet." (ANI)

