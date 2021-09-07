Left Menu

Dr L Murugan and Ashwini Vaishnav discuss new railway line from Erode to Palani

It is a long pending demand of the people of Dharapuram to have a broad gauge railway line for the all-around development of the people and boost the agri-economy of the region.

Dr L Murugan and Ashwini Vaishnav discuss new railway line from Erode to Palani
Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Dr L Murugan met with the Minister of Railways Shri. Ashwini Vaishnav to discuss a new broad-gauge railway line from Erode to Palani via Dharapuram.

Dr Murugan also requested to start a regular express train from Varanasi to Rameshwaram via Kancheepuram. It will help to connect the heritage city Kancheepuram with the Ramayan circuit to boost domestic tourism.

Shri. Ashwini Vaishnav gave detailed thought on both the requests during the meeting and assured for all possible help to develop and upgrade the railway network in Tamil Nadu.

