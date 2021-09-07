Left Menu

Mumbai Mayor asks Mumbaikars to celebrate Ganpati festival at home

Stating that the third wave of COVID-19 is "already here," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday urged Mumbaikars to follow 'Mera Ghar, Mera Bappa' (My house, My lord Ganesha) and celebrate the festival at home.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:13 IST
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Stating that the third wave of COVID-19 is "already here," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday urged Mumbaikars to follow 'Mera Ghar, Mera Bappa' (My house, My lord Ganesha) and celebrate the festival at home. Addressing reporters here, Pednekar said, "Being the Mumbai Mayor, I am going follow 'Mera Ghar, Mera Bappa'. I will not go anywhere nor will I bring anyone near my lord. This is important to curb the third wave in the state."

Ahead of the Ganpati festival, which is scheduled on September 10, in Maharashtra, Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut had said fresh curbs will be announced within the next two to three days following a meeting with the officials. She also urged people to follow 'Mera Mandal, Mera Ganpati' (My committee, my Lord Ganesha).

She further added, "Learning from experience during the second wave of COVID-19, we have increased the number of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and quarantine centre of children and adults. To combat the third wave, we should strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, we should wear masks at public places." According to the Maharashtra health department, the state reported 3,626 new cases on Monday and 37 fatalities due to COVID-19. (ANI)

