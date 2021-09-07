Left Menu

‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ corner for tribal products to be set up in 75 Indian missions, embassies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:02 IST
A central government agency which markets and promotes tribal products will set up "Atmanirbhar Bharat" corner -- exclusive space to promote GI-tagged tribal art and craft products -- in 75 Indian missions and embassies across the world in the next three months.

The first "Atmanirbhar Bharat" corner was inaugurated at Indian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, on Independence Day.

The 75 countries include Jamaica, Ireland, Turkey, Kenya, Mongolia, Israel, Finland, France, Canada, Singapore, Russia, the US, Indonesia, Greece and Cyprus.

TRIFED is in the process of dispatching tribal products for the corner in these missions, the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The "Atmanirbhar Bharat" corner will be an "exclusive space to promote GI tagged tribal art and craft products besides natural and organic products", it said.

As the national nodal agency, TRIFED has been working extensively to help market and promote the indigenous products that tribal groups across the country have been producing for centuries.

