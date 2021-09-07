Left Menu

Two boys drown in floodwater in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Two boys drowned in floodwaters after heavy rainfall in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra last night.

ANI | Buldhana (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:19 IST
Sanjay Bangale, Naib Tehsildar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"Due to heavy rainfall, many rivers and canals are overflowing due to which one 18-year-old and another 14-year- old boy drowned. Some cows also got washed away in floodwaters," says Sanjay Bangale, Naib Tehsildar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

