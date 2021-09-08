Left Menu

Odisha’s Manda buffalo gets indigenous tag

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-09-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 11:09 IST
Odisha’s Manda buffalo gets indigenous tag
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Manda buffalo, mostly found in Koraput district and adjoining areas of Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, has been recognised as an indigenous breed by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR).

The NBAGR, an arm of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), is the nodal agency for registration of newly identified germplasm of livestock and poultry in the country.

In a meeting of the breed registration committee on August 16, Manda buffalo of Odisha and Dharwadi buffalo of Karnataka were approved for the indigenous tag, the NBAGR posted on its website.

The latest inclusions took the number of indigenous breeds in the country to 202, including 19 types of buffalo, the nodal agency stated.

Manda buffalos are ash grey or silver-white in colour with copper-hued hair, according to Buffalopedia, a portal that belongs to the ICAR.

Their horns are broad and emerge slightly laterally, extending backward and inward making half circles. These buffaloes are moderate milk yielders, and produce around 700 litres in a lactation period of 290 days, the portal stated.

Female Manda buffaloes at some places are used in agricultural operations, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021