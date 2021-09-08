Left Menu

COVID-19: Odisha reports 726 new cases, 8 fatalities in past 24 hours

Odisha recorded 726 new COVID-19 positive cases and eight fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department data on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 08-09-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 13:50 IST
COVID-19: Odisha reports 726 new cases, 8 fatalities in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha recorded 726 new COVID-19 positive cases and eight fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department data on Wednesday. Out of the new cases, people belonging to the age group 0-18 years are 102, 443 individuals are in quarantine and 319 people got transmission of the virus via local contacts.

In Odisha, Khurda and Cuttack districts recorded the highest number of cases, that is, 314 and 119 respectively. While Deogarh, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Malkangiri districts of the state have only one case each. Presently, the state has 6,853 active cases, taking the total number of cases to 10,13,567 so far.

As a sign of relief, the total number of recoveries in the state stands at 9,98,591, including 801 new recoveries. Meanwhile, a total of 8,070 people have succumbed to coronavirus so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021