Kongthong among 3 Indian entries for UNWTO 'Best Village Contest': Meghalaya CM

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 09-09-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 09:58 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya's whistling village – Kongthong – in East Khasi Hills district has been selected as one of three India entries for the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) 'Best Tourism Village', Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

Kongthong a small village is nestled in the Khat-ar Shnong area on way to Sohra in East Khasi Hills, about 60 km to the south from Shillong. It is famous for its panoramic view, unique culture, and virgin beauty.

''#Meghalaya's whistling village Kongthong is selected for entry to the @UNWTO 'Best Tourism Village' along with 2 other villages in the country,'' the chief minister tweeted.

The UNWTO is looking for the best examples of rural villages harnessing the power of tourism to provide opportunity and safeguard their communities, local traditions, and heritage, an official here told PTI.

He said the initiative of the UNWTO is to identify villages taking innovative and transformative approaches to tourism in rural areas in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

'Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO' aims to maximize the contribution of the sector to reducing regional inequalities and fighting against rural depopulation.

It also seeks to advance the role of tourism in valuing and safeguarding rural villages along with their associated landscapes, knowledge systems, biological and cultural diversity, local values, and activities, including gastronomy, he added.

