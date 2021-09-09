Left Menu

Assam boat accident: Rescue operations underway in Majuli

Rescue operations are underway in Majuli following an accident in which two boats collided on Wednesday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 09-09-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 12:02 IST
Assam boat accident: Rescue operations underway in Majuli
Rescue operations underway. (Photo/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue operations are underway in Majuli following an accident in which two boats collided on Wednesday. "Rescue operation going on in Majuli. As of now, 1 death and 2 missing. Efforts are on to find out more information," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet.

A preliminary report on the accident stated that two boats collided on September 8 at around 4 PM. One boat, named MK Tipkai was coming from Majuli while the Ma Kamala boat was leaving from Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Ma Kamala capsized after the collision. "82 persons have survived the tragedy, 7 persons have been reported missing and one person has lost her life (Parimita Das, Age-30). 8 persons are currently being treated at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. A hotel has been arranged for the rescued persons requiring accommodation. The capsized boat has been cut open by NDRF and SDRF teams and no dead bodies have been found," the report further said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Assam Chief Minister to enquire about the boat accident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about the incident and offered all possible help for the rescue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021