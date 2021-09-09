Linxon completes construction of 400-kV AIS substation at Chandauti in Bihar

Engineering firm Linxon on Thursday said it has completed the construction of a 400-kilovolt (kV) AIS sub-station for Powergrid Mithilanchal Transmission Ltd (PMTL) at Chandauti in the Gaya district of Bihar.

''Linxon has completed the construction of a 400-kV AIS sub-station at Chandauti (Gaya) in the state of Bihar located in the eastern part of India for Powergrid Mithilanchal Transmission Ltd (PMTL),'' it said in a statement.

PMTL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), which is the largest state-owned transmission utility of India. This sub-station is part of a network comprising three more sub-stations and transmission lines also being constructed by PMTL. Chandauti has been the first segment in this network to be commissioned.

The 400/220/132 kV, 3x 500 MVA Chandauti substation consists of 14 bays of 400 kV, 12 Bays of 220 kV and 8 bays of 132 kV, constructed as part of India's Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme (ERSS) to meet the load demand of Bihar up to 11000 megawatts (MW).

The project reached its peak construction in March 2020 but work was disrupted as India witnessed the lockdown due to COVID-19. The project team with the help of Powergrid and local authority could restart the work gradually maintaining the mandatory COVID-19 protocol throughout the construction and the substation was operational in April 2021, it stated.

''We wish to congratulate Powergrid for this successful commissioning and thank them for expressing confidence with Linxon. We also want to thank everyone who has been associated with this project, achieving the successful completion of the project in difficult times,'' said Dinesh Chadha, managing director of Linxon in India, in the statement.

Power demand in Bihar is expected to increase substantially in the upcoming years which will require substantial investment in their transmission system.

Detailed load flow studies have indicated the need for two new 400/220/132kV sub-stations in northern Bihar at Sitamarhi and Saharsa and one 400/220/132kV sub-station in southern Bihar at Chandauti (Gaya) along with augmentation of the 400/132kV Motihari substation.

The Chandauti sub-station will play an important role in supporting the network. With the support of Powergrid/PMTL, it will be the first part of the system that could be commissioned.

Linxon is a leading engineering company and provides turnkey solutions in the field of substations for power transmission, renewable energy and transportation.

