Left Menu

Bolsonaro to meet striking Brazil truckers, exporters on edge

On Wednesday night, an audio message from the president circulated in truckers' messaging groups, aiming to rein in their protests without publicly demoralizing his supporters. "Speaking to the truckers out there, who are our allies, these blockades hurt our economy," Bolsonaro said in the message reviewed by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 18:45 IST
Bolsonaro to meet striking Brazil truckers, exporters on edge

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet by videoconference on Thursday with truckers leading blockades of highways in some 15 states, the Infrastructure Ministry said on social media, raising hopes he could end protests threatening export routes. Stirred up by the president's call to action at Tuesday political rallies, the trucker protests had partially blocked highways in a half dozen states early on Wednesday, but gained steam as Bolsonaro was hesitant to publicly denounce them.

A spike in fuel prices has put truckers on edge, raising fears of a major strike like the one that hammered Brazil's economy in 2018, crippling the government and vaulting Bolsonaro to prominence due to his early support for the movement. On Wednesday night, an audio message from the president circulated in truckers' messaging groups, aiming to rein in their protests without publicly demoralizing his supporters.

"Speaking to the truckers out there, who are our allies, these blockades hurt our economy," Bolsonaro said in the message reviewed by Reuters. "They cause supply shortages, inflation and hurt everyone, especially the poorest." Major grains traders said on Wednesday the protests had not affected the flow of crops to port, but export group ANEC did not immediately respond to questions on Thursday.

Meatpacker associations Abrafrigo and ABPA said on Thursday the blockades had not affected movement of live or perishable cargo around the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021