US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat as jobless claims fall to near 18-month low

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:08 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened nearly flat on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell to a near 18-month low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.99 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 35,013.08.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.05 points, or 0.02%, at 4,513.02, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 9.43 points, or 0.06%, to 15,296.06 at the opening bell.

