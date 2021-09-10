Left Menu

Woman trampled to death by wild elephants in Latehar

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 10-09-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 09:20 IST
Woman trampled to death by wild elephants in Latehar
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Latehar district, Forest Department officials said on Friday.

Malida Devi, a resident of Kuchila village in the Betla forest range, went to the field along with two women on Thursday, they said.

A wild elephant and her calf after straying into the area, suddenly attacked Malida, killing her on the spot, they added.

The two women accompanying her, however, managed to escape.

Betla Ranger Prem Prasad said that after being informed about the incident, a team was sent to the area to gather details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021