Loading resumes at two Libyan oil ports, NOC says
Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 10-09-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 15:08 IST
Loading operations at the Libyan oil terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf resumed on Friday after a stoppage, National Oil Corporation and two engineers at the ports said.
Exports were still halted at a third terminal, Hariga, where people have blocked loading operations, an engineer there said.
