Goa, Maharashtra CMs celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with their families

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday indulged in an intimate celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi with their families.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 10-09-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 15:27 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with their families (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday indulged in an intimate celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi with their families. Sawant celebrated the festival with his family at their ancestral home in North Goa's Kohtambi village.

The residence was beautifully decorated with yellow and orange marigold garlands. The family members were seen wearing shades of yellow as a celebratory custom to mark the occasion. While undertaking the celebrations in a closed gathering, the Chief Minister laid emphasis on following COVID-19 protocols amid the ongoing pandemic.

"I call upon people to follow COVID protocols during the celebrations. We have vaccinated everyone with the first dose. I urge people to take their second dose in time," he told ANI. "We have completed 100 per cent first dose of vaccination. I also urge the people of Goa to take the second dose after completion of 84 days, so that we can declare Goa as a state which has completed 100 per cent coverage of first and second doses," he added.

Chief Minister's wife Sulakshana Sawant extended her warm greetings on the festival. "I shall pray to the lord to drive away the pandemic. Meanwhile, by following COVID protocols and taking both doses of vaccination, we will fight the pandemic," she said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also offered prayer to lord Ganesh at his farmhouse in Bidadi, Karnataka. Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, commenced today.

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

