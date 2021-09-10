Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-09-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:41 IST
Price of vegetables
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Following are vegetable rates quoted by Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee. Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 600-4,000, Brinjal 500-2,000, Tomato 133-1,800, Bitter Gourd 600-2,777, Bottle Gourd 200-2,000, Ash Gourd 800-2,400, Green Chilli 500-3,000, Banana Green 1,000-5,000, Beans 1,500-9,000, Green Ginger 1,000-4,000, Carrot 800-4,800, Cabbage 200-2,000, Ladies Finger 500-3,000, Snake Gourd 200-2,200, Beetroot 400-3,000, Cucumber 400-2,200, Ridge Gourd 500-2,600, Radish 200-2,000, Capsicum 400-3,000, Drumstick 1,500-4,400, Sweet Pumpkin 100-1,600, Knoll Khol 700-3,200, Lime 400-5,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

