Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet in Cantt rape, murder case

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed in a sensational rape and murder case of a nine-year-old girl that took place in the Delhi Cantonment area recently. Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar listed the matter for further hearing on September 29, while issuing production warrants against all the arrested accused persons.

Four accused Kuldeep Singh, Laxmi Narayan, Radhey Shyam and Salim Ahmad, who are in judicial custody, were charge-sheeted as accused in the case. According to the Delhi Police sources, the recreation of the crime scene by experts showed no sign of a short circuit in the water cooler. In the initial stage of questioning, all the four accused claimed the victim died because of electrocution.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted in the case under the supervision of the senior officers on day to day basis and all the technical and other evidence were analysed and brought on record. None of the four accused has been given clean chit and SIT has got sufficient evidence to charge sheet all four accused, said sources. The investigation also revealed the priest was in the habit of watching porn movies and used to get massages from the deceased girl, confirmed sources from SIT.

The charge sheet has been filed under Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act. The case of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium has been transferred to the crime branch for speedy investigation. Police Commissioner of Delhi, Rakesh Asthana gave the direction for the transfer of the case.

On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, the police had said. Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday. The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act). (ANI)

