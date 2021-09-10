Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 4,154 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra has reported 4154 new COVID-19 cases, 4524 recoveries and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 64,91,179.

The state has 49,812 active COVID-19 cases. The overall recoveries of the state have gone up to 62,99,760 and the death toll is 1,38,061. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

