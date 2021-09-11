Iran envoy confirms IAEA head to visit Tehran for talks

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will travel to Iran on Saturday to meet the head of the Iranian atomic agency, Iran's envoy to the IAEA said on Twitter, confirming a Reuters report about the visit.

Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a tweet: "@rafaelmgrossi will travel to Tehran this afternoon. He will meet Vice-President and head of the AEOI (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran) tomorrow".

