Left Menu

Building collapses in Delhi's Sabji Mandi area

A four-storied building collapsed in the Sabji Mandi area of Delhi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:28 IST
Building collapses in Delhi's Sabji Mandi area
Rescue operation underway at the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A four-storied building collapsed in the Sabji Mandi area of Delhi on Monday. As per information shared by Sandeep, a resident of a nearby Punjabi Basti area, the building suddenly collapsed at around 11:55 am and it is likely that two children, a worker, and a rickshaw driver are trapped under the debris.

"There was a confectionery shop and people stayed on the floors above it. Work was going inside the confectionery shop," he stated. Later, Joint Commissioner of Police NS Bundela informed that the teams of police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) among others are present to undertake rescue operations.

"We need time to assess the number of people stuck under debris. One person has been rescued so far. He sustained a head injury and has been sent to hospital," he added. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021