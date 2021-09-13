Left Menu

21 food processing units inaugurated last week

The Food Processing Ministry on Monday said that 21 units were inaugurated during the last week at a project cost of Rs 417 crore. During the week, 21 food processing projects were inaugurated by the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras and Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 21:55 IST
21 food processing units inaugurated last week
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Food Processing Ministry on Monday said that 21 units were inaugurated during the last week at a project cost of Rs 417 crore. The ministry organised 'Food Processing Week' from September 6-12 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. During the week, 21 food processing projects were inaugurated by the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras and Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel, an official statement said. The total cost of these projects is Rs 416.59 crore, and the ministry approved a grant-in-aid of Rs 104.21 crore for these projects, it added. These projects will ensure value addition, longer shelf life for farm produce, better price realization for farmers, an excellent storage facility and an alternate market for farmers in the region. These projects will also provide direct and indirect employment to about 7,500 persons and benefit about 32,000 farmers, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021