21 food processing units inaugurated last week

The Food Processing Ministry on Monday said that 21 units were inaugurated during the last week at a project cost of Rs 417 crore. The ministry organised 'Food Processing Week' from September 6-12 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. During the week, 21 food processing projects were inaugurated by the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras and Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel, an official statement said. The total cost of these projects is Rs 416.59 crore, and the ministry approved a grant-in-aid of Rs 104.21 crore for these projects, it added. These projects will ensure value addition, longer shelf life for farm produce, better price realization for farmers, an excellent storage facility and an alternate market for farmers in the region. These projects will also provide direct and indirect employment to about 7,500 persons and benefit about 32,000 farmers, the statement said.

